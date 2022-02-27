Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Former Assistant Labor Attache in Abu Dhabi passes away

Former Assistant Labor Attache (ALA) Jay Jasper Javines has passed away.

Atty. Ophelia Almenario, who served as the Labor Attache alongside ALA Javines’ penned a heartwarming tribute for the public servant who was well loved by his friends and peers in his commitment and service both overseas Filipinos and the Filipinos in general.

“You will always be loved and remembered, Jay. Thank you for being with me and the rest of our colleagues in making our job at POLO Auh a little lighter with your positive attitude and compassionate heart.”

She added: “The same heart that gave up on you so suddenly that we were all caught by surprise. Rest now in the loving arms of our Almighty. Your memory will always be cherished and treasured by all those whose lives you have touched.”

Following his assignment in the Philippines Overseas Labor Office in Abu Dhabi, Javines served as the Department of Labor and Employment’s Director of the National Conciliation and Mediation Board in Ilocos.

Director Jay Jasper B. Javines officially reported to his new official station on October 23, 2018 welcomed by the personnel of the branch led by its senior staff Felicidad Corpuz, Supervising Labor and Employment Officer.

