Chelsea FC manager buys Filipina household helper her dream home

Thomas Tuchel, who is widely regarded as one of the best football managers in the world, bought his Filipina helper her dream home in reciprocation of her dedication at work.

Winning the Champions League in his first year as the head coach of Premier League club Chelsea, Tuchel went out of his way to help the woman who cleaned his home. Earlier in 2018, the German former football player, 48, was hired by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he did very well, winning two league titles.

Tuchel family “quickly took note of her incredible work ethic” as the helper also began logging overtime hours with them. Asked why she was willing to work so much, she said that she needed the money for major heart surgery for her son.

Tuchel “wasted no time in funding the surgery in full” which was successful.

As he learned about the helper’s dream to buy a house back home so that she could retire and live with her family and after Tuchel was dismissed by FSG in 2020 and moved on to Chelsea the following year and before he and the helper parted ways, he bought her a house.

While news of the ex-footballer’s generosity toward the helper first broke out in September of last year, it was featured on Feb 18 on the Soccer Updates Daily Facebook page.