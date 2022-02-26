Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ras Al Khaimah offers free hotel stays to stranded Ukrainian tourists

The authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have offered free hotel stays for stranded Ukrainian tourists.

The offer is for stranded Ukrainian tourists who are unable to return home after Russia launched a military attack against the East European country.

An official spokesperson of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said the authority has provided guests staying in Ras Al Khaimah with full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities.

The all-inclusive accommodation is applicable to existing hotel guests for a “limited period of time.”

“RAKTDA is committed to assisting tourists in need and providing assistance when necessary, as demonstrated on many occasions in the past,” the spokesperson said.

Some hotels in Ras Al Khaimah received a circular to cover the hotel stays of stranded Ukrainian tourists until February 28, but this does not apply to new guests checking in the hotels of the emirate.

RAKTDA’s spokesperson said the support is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the best possible experience for guests staying in ” our Emirate and is intrinsic to the culture of Ras Al Khaimah.”

