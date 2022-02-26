Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Former UAE residents moved to bunker as safety measure

Former UAE residents were among a group of medical students in Ukraine who have been moved to an underground bunker as a safety measure.

Some of them were expected to return to the UAE to their families on Thursday, February 24, when Russian forces attacked the Eastern European country.

Ukraine is a popular higher education destination for students from the UAE, especially those pursuing medical studies.

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Kiev arranged safe accommodations for students who turned up outside the mission.

After Russian forces attacked the Eastern European country the two Indian students, Mohammed Raihan Thufail and Fawaz Nasser, were at the check-in counter of the Kiev airport on Thursday, moments away from boarding a flight to Dubai, when Ukrainian authorities shut the airspace after the Russian attack.

