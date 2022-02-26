Locsin heads to Ukraine-Poland border to assist repatriation amid Russian invasion

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin said that he is now on his way to the border of Poland to help in the repatriation of Filipinos amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

“On the way to the border and meet our people on the other side escorted by our sterling POLAND PE. The sun is out, clear skies, you can see forever. What a beautiful day for a reunion. Thank you Poland,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Locsin said that he boarded a two-hour flight to Poland and traveled for 7 hours to assist in the ongoing repatriation there.

The DFA chief also thanked Poland for allowing Filipinos even without the European Union visa.

The DFA adds that more than 40 Filipinos from Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. More Filipinos are expected to arrive in Lviv in the coming days.

Philippine Ambassador to Warsaw, Poland Leah M. Basinang-Ruiz is in Lviv overseeing the repatriation activities.

Ruiz said that the embassy is ready to assist them to leave Ukraine and enter Poland in order to board their flights on their way home to the Philippines.

“The Philippine Embassy in cooperation with DFA-OUMWA is committed to assisting the remaining Filipinos in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine in order to bring them out of harm’s way while there is still time,” she added.