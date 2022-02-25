DFA urges unaccounted Filipinos in Ukraine to coordinate with Embassy 

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Filipinos in Ukraine who remain to be unaccounted for to reach out to the Embassy immediately.

“For the rest of the Filipinos we are begging, we are asking them, please inform the embassy through their contact numbers of the honorary consulate in Kyiv (Ukraine’s capital) where you are so we know how to help you and how to reach out to you,” DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said.

There were 380 OFWs in Ukraine based on the government data. The DFA said 81 of them have been accounted for so far

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said on Friday that 38 OFWs from Ukraine have been brought near Poland’s border.

OWWA chief Hans Leo Cacdac told PNA: “Now there are around 38 OFWs en route to the western border of Ukraine bordering Poland because this is the part where there is no military build-up of Russian forces. So from there, they will be taken to a town before crossing the border to Poland.”

Cacdac said the Polish government has allowed OFWs to enter their territory even without visas.

“There are about 40 people who still need help, but we have been assured that there will be transport from Kyiv to bring our OFWs to safer grounds on the west of border on the Poland side,” he said.