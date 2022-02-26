Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: Impersonating as public official can attract up to five years jail

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned that impersonating a public official can attract five years jail term.

Citing Article 299 from the UAE’s new Penal Code, the authority said the same penalty applies to whoever interferes in a public profession or service.

The penalty is also for those who perform work related to the duties of a public servant for “an illegitimate end” or benefit and offenders can face a jail term from one to five years for impersonating security or police personnel.

This is part of the Public Prosecution’s online campaign to raise public awareness of the new legal amendments after the UAE recently announced the largest legislative reforms in its 50-year history.

