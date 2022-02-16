Man faces AED 1,100 fine in Fujairah for spreading rumors about colleague

The Fujairah Court of First Instance has fined a 35-year-old Arab employee AED 1,100 for spreading rumors about a colleague taking drugs.

The accused had defamed the complainant in front of his co-workers, claiming that he consumed narcotics and had a police record.

RELATED STORY: Spreading rumors costs up to AED 200,000 fine, one year jail in UAE

The complainant said that the accused had defamed him at his workplace by accusing him of drug abuse and fraud and two witnesses testified that they were having a conversation with the accused when he commented that the complainant had been dismissed from his previous job because of drug abuse.

The Public Prosecution referred the accused to the court and the Fujairah Court of First Instance decided to fine the accused AED 1,100, also ordered him to pay the AED 50 lawsuit fees.