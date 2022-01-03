Spreading rumors costs up to AED 200,000 fine, one year jail in UAE

The authorities in UAE have warned of imprisonment of one year and up to AED 200,000 fine for spreading rumors in UAE.

The UAE Public Prosecution published a video on its social media accounts highlighting the potential penalties for spreading rumours and false news.

Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 aims at combatting the spread of rumours and fake news.

Under Article 52 of the law, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined AED 100,000.

The authorities said if the publishing of false news or rumours agitates public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined AED 200,000.

The Public Prosecution has published this information as part of its ongoing legal cultural awareness campaign. (AW)