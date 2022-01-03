Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Spreading rumors costs up to AED 200,000 fine, one year jail in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The authorities in UAE have warned of imprisonment of one year and up to AED 200,000 fine for spreading rumors in UAE.

The UAE Public Prosecution published a video on its social media accounts highlighting the potential penalties for spreading rumours and false news.

RELATED STORY: UAE asks people not to pay heed to COVID-19-related rumors

Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 aims at combatting the spread of rumours and fake news.

Under Article 52 of the law, anyone who uses the internet to publish, circulate or spread false news, rumours or misleading information, contrary to the news published by official sources, could be punished by imprisonment for at least one year and fined AED 100,000.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: Can I file a case against people spreading rumors in UAE?

The authorities said if the publishing of false news or rumours agitates public opinion against state authorities or occurs during times of pandemic, crises or disasters, the violator could be imprisoned for at least two years and fined AED 200,000.

The Public Prosecution has published this information as part of its ongoing legal cultural awareness campaign. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lawmaker: New OFW department to end illegal recruitment

6 mins ago

Kris Aquino ‘removes’ fiancee Mel Sarmiento from Instagram

11 mins ago

Israel to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine

15 mins ago

EJ Obiena joins World Athletics’ 2021 top performers

20 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button