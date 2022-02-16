Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Ras Al Khaimah launches longest toboggan ride: “Jais Sledder”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago

The authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have launched the longest toboggan ride and the much-anticipated Jais Sledder located at the Jais Adventure Park in the emirate opens to visitors today, February 16, 2022.

The launch of Jais Sledder at Jais Adventure Park will provide a new attraction for thrill-seekers and families and it can reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour as one descends the Hajar mountains, swerving through glorious panoramas with views of the spectacular mountain terrains.

The speed gets amplified ten-fold as one sits close to the ground and the fully controllable ride takes around eight minutes to cover 1,885 metres of hairpin curves and undulating whirls.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Ras Al Khaimah launches Middle East’s first alpine coaster

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has also formed a new division to regulate integrated resorts in the Emirate

Single and Multiple Ride Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office at the base of the ride or at the Jais Adventure Centre.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding said that they were delighted to bring another unique attraction to Jebel Jais’ collection of iconic experiences, giving visitors even more options to experience the UAE’s highest peak.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Daughterte Duterte Sara Duterte Rodrigo Duterte

Sara Duterte to continue two legacy programs of President Duterte

41 seconds ago
Raffy Tulfo

Comelec junks petition to cancel Raffy Tulfo’s candidacy over marriage issue

5 mins ago
Abu Dhabi court

Lawyers required for suspects facing trial for capital offenses in UAE – Abu Dhabi Court

20 mins ago
Abu Dhabi Police phone scammers August 15

Over AED 18M recovered from mobile scams, online crimes in Abu Dhabi

29 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button