WATCH: Ras Al Khaimah launches longest toboggan ride: “Jais Sledder”

The authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have launched the longest toboggan ride and the much-anticipated Jais Sledder located at the Jais Adventure Park in the emirate opens to visitors today, February 16, 2022.

The launch of Jais Sledder at Jais Adventure Park will provide a new attraction for thrill-seekers and families and it can reach speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour as one descends the Hajar mountains, swerving through glorious panoramas with views of the spectacular mountain terrains.

The speed gets amplified ten-fold as one sits close to the ground and the fully controllable ride takes around eight minutes to cover 1,885 metres of hairpin curves and undulating whirls.

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has also formed a new division to regulate integrated resorts in the Emirate

Single and Multiple Ride Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket office at the base of the ride or at the Jais Adventure Centre.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding said that they were delighted to bring another unique attraction to Jebel Jais’ collection of iconic experiences, giving visitors even more options to experience the UAE’s highest peak.