18 year-old woman killed by pet snake

An 18-year-old woman was killed after she was bit by a snake, which happens to be her pet in Guinobatan, Albay on Wednesday.

The woman was taking a bath when she was attacked by the snake.

The victim identified a ‘Jovielyn’ was taking a bath a few meters away from their home.

She told her mother that her pet bit her upon coming home.

The family applied first aid to the woman and later on brought her to the hospital but she died shortly after receiving an anti-venom treatment.

The snake could no longer be found in the woman’s home, according to an ABS-CBN News report.