62-year-old “Boy Ahas” dies after snake bites his tongue

A Filipino man paid the price with his life for showing off by “kissing” a live cobra that he had just caught in front of other people.

Snake-catcher Bernardo Alvarez, ‘known as ‘Boy Ahas’ in his town claimed to be immune to even cobra venom. Alvarez had just caught a cobra and was being cheered on by neighbours when he did something foolish.

He held the cobra too close to his face and pretended to kiss it, but the deadly reptile lunged at him and bit him on his tongue instead.

Alvarez screamed in pain and fell on the ground paralyzed before succumbing to the cobra poison, even as incoming medics tried to revive him unsuccessfully.

Noting that the cobra is considered one of the most venomous snakes in the world, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Anna de Guzman advised that the deadly snake’s venom causes paralysis that leads to death as its worst consequence – and that is what had happened to Alvarez. (AW)

