OCTA: PH can expect good summer season as COVID-19 cases decline

Filipinos can look forward to more fun and better summer season as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop according to the OCTA research group.

“Posible talaga ‘yun basta wala bagong variant na banta,” OCTA research fellow Guido David said in a Laging Handa briefing.

“Nakikita natin pababa na talaga ‘yung bilang ng kaso sa Visayas at sa Mindanao. Mayroon na lang iilang lugar na matuturing high-risk — I think Iloilo City ang isa diyan — pero pababa na rin sila,” he added.

David hopes that the situation will be similar to November and December last year.

“By summer, tingin ko baka ‘yung sitwasyon natin tulad na ng nakita natin nung November and December na mababa talaga ang bilang ng kaso at pwede na magluwag, pwede na magbukas ‘yung tourism natin,” David added.

Before the Omicron surge, the country’s COVID-19 cases were below the 1,000 mark.

On February 14, the Philippines had recorded over 2,700 cases, the first time that it was below the 3,000 mark in 2022.