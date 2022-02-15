Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OCTA: PH can expect good summer season as COVID-19 cases decline

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

Filipinos can look forward to more fun and better summer season as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to drop according to the OCTA research group.

“Posible talaga ‘yun basta wala bagong variant na banta,” OCTA research fellow Guido David said in a Laging Handa briefing.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Number of fully vaccinated Filipinos now at 61 million

“Nakikita natin pababa na talaga ‘yung bilang ng kaso sa Visayas at sa Mindanao. Mayroon na lang iilang lugar na matuturing high-risk — I think Iloilo City ang isa diyan — pero pababa na rin sila,” he added.

David hopes that the situation will be similar to November and December last year.

“By summer, tingin ko baka ‘yung sitwasyon natin tulad na ng nakita natin nung November and December na mababa talaga ang bilang ng kaso at pwede na magluwag, pwede na magbukas ‘yung tourism natin,” David added.

READ ON: PH targets to raise number of COVID-19 vaccinated Filipinos to 70M by end of March

Before the Omicron surge, the country’s COVID-19 cases were below the 1,000 mark.

On February 14, the Philippines had recorded over 2,700 cases, the first time that it was below the 3,000 mark in 2022.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 468583283

Kuwait eases COVID-19 restrictions

5 hours ago
iStock 153498409

Taiwan allows entry of OFWs from today, February 15

5 hours ago
medicine 1

New generic drug in UAE to reduce thalassemia treatment cost by 40 percent

6 hours ago
cryptocurrency

Four jailed for AED 342,000 bitcoin fraud in Dubai

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button