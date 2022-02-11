PH targets to raise number of COVID-19 vaccinated Filipinos to 70M by end of March

The government targets to record 70 million vaccinated Filipinos against COVID-19 by March 31.

Dr. Ted Herbosa, the special medical adviser of the National Task Force, said: “So very important maabot natin by March 31 iyong 70 million or 70 percent ng ating population para fully vaccinated.”

The third “Bayanihan, Bakunahan”, the third phase of the government’s massive vaccination drive, was launched to simultaneously inoculate at least five million Filipinos nationwide until Friday.

As of now, a total of 59,899,717 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including those who received single-dose Janssen vaccine and Sputnik Light jabs.