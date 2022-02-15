Kuwait eases COVID-19 restrictions

The authorities in Kuwait have eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem said at a press conference that the government decided to allow conferences, events, weddings, meetings, and concerts to be held whether in open or closed areas as of Feb. 20.

RELATED STORY: OWWA anticipates more OFWs to return home for vacation as PH govt eases norms

The unvaccinated people are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours to enter malls, cinemas, and concerts, except for those under age 16, he added.

The government decided to cancel the PCR test before arriving, while being quarantined for 7 days with the possibility of ending the quarantine before that with a proof of negative PCR test.