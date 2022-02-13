Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA anticipates more OFWs to return home for vacation as PH govt eases norms

File photo.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) foresees more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) coming home for a vacation in the coming weeks in view of the government increasing the daily inbound passenger capacity.

OWWA chief Hans Cacdac said, “Once our OFWs hear that quarantine protocols here have eased and we don’t require facility-based quarantine, we predict more of our kababayans will come home, especially since it’s the time for fiestas and graduation of their children.”

The government lifted the facility quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated returning workers and only 1,582 OFWs remained in 51 hotel quarantine facilities which is a drastic reduction from 7,000, two weeks ago.

According to Cacdac, about 10 percent of arriving OFWs are unvaccinated who will undergo facility-based quarantine as he hoped the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases would no longer reimpose the policy requiring mandatory facility-based quarantine for all returning OFWs.

