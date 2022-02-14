‘Entry tickets for Dubai’s Museum of the Future now available from AED 145

Entry tickets for Dubai’s Museum of the Future, which will open to the public from February 22 between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm daily, will cost AED 145, it has been announced.

Tickets are already being sold since Sunday on the museum’s website – www.motf.ae. – Children under the age of 3, people of determination and Emiratis aged 60 and older can avail themselves of complimentary tickets.

A time slot is being allocated to the online buyers of the tickets for Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

RELATED STORY: Dubai’s Museum of the Future opens on February 22

“Open to all, the Museum of the Future will take visitors on an empowering and transformative journey of self-discovery,” the museum said in a statement.

Rising 77-metres above the ground and comprising 1,024 unique stainless-steel composite panels, the façade is adorned in Arabic calligraphy, displaying three quotes from poems written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, had hailed the striking structure as the “most beautiful building on earth” while revealing the opening date.

“Open to various cultural, philosophical, social and spiritual outlooks, the museum looks forward to welcoming visitors for the first time ever in a place of inspiration, hope and knowledge,” it added.

The attraction, which has long been lauded as an architectural marvel and has already won global acclaim, has been named one of the 14 most beautiful museums on the planet in a list compiled by National Geographic magazine in July.