JUST IN: Magnitude 5.4 underwater earthquake felt in Cagayan

Cagayan experienced slight tremors on the afternoon of February 13 at 12:36 PM (8:36 am UAE time) with a 5.4 Magnitude underwater earthquake.
A bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) states that the epicenter was near Dalupiri Island in Cagayan
Tremors were felt in the areas of Calayan, Cagayan (Intensity V), Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte (Intensity IV), and Paoay, Ilocos Norte (Intensity II)
Other parts of Northern Luzon also experience instrumental intensities as follows:
Intensity IV – Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Intensity III – Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
Intensity II – Sinait, Ilocos Sur; Peñablanca and Gonzaga, Cagayan
Intensity I – Vigan City, Ilocos Sur
Authorities stated that aftershocks may still occur.