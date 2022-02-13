Multiple positions available in Apple as fourth outlet opens in Abu Dhabi

US technology major Apple will fill up multiple vacancies before opening a new outlet in Abu Dhabi.

The iPhone maker confirmed that it would open its fourth UAE store in Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and operate one store in Yas Mall, the Mall of the Emirate, and The Dubai Mall.

“A new Apple Store will open its doors in a location that sits at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island. Apple Al Maryah Island will have a front-row view of the waterfront promenade and will be a home for customers to explore their creativity, discover new products, and receive the best support from the new retail team,” Apple said in a statement.

The company also announced doubling the size of its Yas Mall outlet in January to meet the growing demand for Apple products.

For the jobs Apple is seeking multilingual individuals who are flexible with their schedules at the same time. The list of jobs and requirements are: