Multiple positions available in Apple as fourth outlet opens in Abu Dhabi

US technology major Apple will fill up multiple vacancies before opening a new outlet in Abu Dhabi.
The iPhone maker confirmed that it would open its fourth UAE store in Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi and operate one store in Yas Mall, the Mall of the Emirate, and The Dubai Mall.
“A new Apple Store will open its doors in a location that sits at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Island. Apple Al Maryah Island will have a front-row view of the waterfront promenade and will be a home for customers to explore their creativity, discover new products, and receive the best support from the new retail team,” Apple said in a statement.
The company also announced doubling the size of its Yas Mall outlet in January to meet the growing demand for Apple products.
For the jobs Apple is seeking multilingual individuals who are flexible with their schedules at the same time. The list of jobs and requirements are:
- Business Pro: A minimum of 3 to 5 years of proven track record of success and high performance in technology and/or business solutions sales or equivalent and advanced Apple expertise on mobility adoption and business transformation with general knowledge of key SMB industries, technology trends, challenges, and industries is required.
- Business Expert: A good knowledge of how businesses use technology and what Apple solutions can offer them and the candidate should also be able to facilitate business experiences through in-store briefings, workshops, and events is a requirement.
- Operations Expert: Ability to think quickly and perform problem-solving tasks, strong organisational skills and multilingual candidates could be preferred for the job.
- Genius: Apart from strong people skills and a knack for problem-solving, the candidate should maintain composure and customer focus while troubleshooting and solving technical issues and have an aptitude for acquiring skills in technical repairs and an eagerness to learn.
- Technical Specialist: Candidate applying for this job should be able to assess customers’ support needs when they arrive and then provide solutions or refer them to other team members.