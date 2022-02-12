Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE highlights global efforts to fight COVID-19 at UN body session

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The UAE has highlighted its efforts to fight COVID-19 at a UN-body session.

The UAE spelled out its efforts to help countries around the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic during the 60th session of the United Nations’ Commission for Social Development.

The COVID-19 assistance that UAE has provided includes more than 2,000 tonnes of supplies and nearly 200 medical assistance flights sent to 135 countries.

During the Commission’s general discussion by Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, she said, “The global pandemic continues to cast a shadow over our society and the lives and livelihoods of many around the world, but the UAE and its government have been pioneers in dealing with the pandemic and its repercussions at the international level.”

The UAE has provided 196 medical assistance flights and has established field hospitals and clinics in Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkmenistan and the assistance was also sent to 117 countries from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai. The UAE also donated US $10 million to the World Health Organisation.

