“Filipinos trust the UAE”: Filipino community expresses appreciation to UAE through Facebook profile sticker campaign

Filipinos in the UAE have shown their appreciation to the UAE’s leadership and its people through a Facebook campaign, wherein they posted their pictures on the platform designed with the words, “Filipinos trust the UAE”.

A huge number of Filipinos participated in the campaign, which aims to show their high confidence in the government’s efforts to eliminate coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Within just hours after the launch, Filipinos have virtually come together in an unprecedented number to spell out their trust in this nation’s leaders by placing a unique Facebook sticker on their respective profile photos.

The design shows the flags of the UAE and the Philippines side by side, as a symbol that shows the solidarity of two countries and its residents. It also signifies each country’s earnest support for one another in their efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

This initiative is spearheaded by The Filipino Times, the largest digital and newspaper platform for Filipinos in the UAE. The newspaper is considered instrumental in keeping Filipinos across the country informed about the latest news on COVID-19 in the UAE, the Philippines, and all over the world.

Commenting on this inspiring expression of gratitude, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “The UAE has proven again and again that it is the safest country in the world, and the massive number of coronavirus testing in the country has illustrated that. In addition to leading the world in fighting the coronavirus, the UAE has also championed inclusive acts of kindness and humanitarian support that transcend nationality, religions and borders.”

Dr. Remo lauded UAE’s help to other countries around the world—including the Philippines—through providing medical supplies. The country has recently dispatched 7 tonnes of medical supplies to the Philippines.

“This act of compassion has tugged at the heartstring of every Filipino living and working in the UAE as well as their families in the Philippines. It is this aim to unite their message of deep faith and thanks to the UAE, that The Filipino Times has launched the campaign, “Filipinos trust the UAE.” The Filipino Times has found through its online stories’ far-reaching engagements that the Filipino community is very much in awe of how this nation can diffuse its light to the world,” Dr Remo shared.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that it’s his wish for all residents in the UAE to consider the country as their second home.

“We wish, and I wish personally, that our residents in the UAE will feel that this is their second home,” said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Meanwhile, The Filipino Times continues to connect its readers and viewers to credible information, helping them stand stronger as a community.

Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, stated that the news portal has recently recorded an unprecedented increase in its reach across all its online platforms. The latest figures reflect a 100% increase in its website’s page views since March 1, with 4.5 million monthly page views recorded as compared to its average of 2.2 million in the past months.

“As one of the most connected people in the world, Filipinos actively engage in the digital scene to seek not only truthful information, but also uplifting stories that bring forth inspiration and raise their spirits. This rings true for overseas Filipinos in the UAE; Thus, we hope that through the “Filipinos trust the UAE” campaign, The Filipino Times can help further make a positive impact in their lives,” Ang said.

Filipinos are encouraged to apply the Facebook profile sticker through the following steps:

1. Go to your profile picture on Facebook and click ‘Update’

2. Choose ‘Add Frame’ option

3. Search “The Filipino Times” on the search bar

4. Click ‘Use as Profile Picture’ and join many other Filipinos who have already shown their support for the UAE.