Metal horse bust by Filipino artist at Qatar’s horse festival

A metal horse bust by a Filipino artist is among the few attractions at Katara International Festival.

The artworks made of stainless spoon and fork continue to captivate many visitors at the second edition of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF 2022).

Besides using selected materials the art works were created and designed without using any machine, welding, or pattern.

“I don’t use welding to bind or connect one part from the other. What I do is bend and shape (the material by a tool),” Ponce, who has been living in Qatar for 16 years, said.

Besides the metal horse bust, Ponce is also showcasing at KIAHF 2022 a 28-inch robot that resembles a character from the Transformers film and his other works on display at their home include a Harley Davidson-inspired motorbike, a quad bike, and a metal Oryx (ongoing project), among others.

Ponce said that KIAHF serves as an ideal platform for emerging artists.

The 11-day event concluded today at the Katara Esplanade and is being held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and organized by Katara in association with Qatar Equestrian.

The KIAHF 2022 also hosted a number of art and photo exhibitions, displaying several works by artists from Qatar and the region, in addition to live saddle painting, shepherds’ tents and cafes.