Lacson vows no martial law, dictatorship under his presidency

Presidential candidate Panfilo Ping Lacson assures that there will be no military rule under his term should he win the presidency in the 2022 elections.

Lacson adds that democracy will be preserved under his watch.

“Definitely, democracy will be preserved. Walang martial law, walang dictatorship,” Lacson added in an event in Davao City.

Lacson said that the 1987 Constitution has enough safeguards to prevent the martial law years similar to the one declared by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Kasi, first, 60 days lang, ano – i-va-validate ng Congress. Pagkatapos the Bill of Rights are well-entrenched. Hindi magagalaw. Hindi pwedeng mang-aresto ng maski sino maski merong martial law,” he explained.

Martial law can only be declared to prevent or suppress lawless violence, invasion or rebellion, when public safety requires it under the existing constitution.

