Lacson vows to waive rights under bank secrecy law on his first day as president 

Senator and presidential aspirant Ping Lacson said he is willing to waive his rights covered by the bank secrecy law on the first day of his presidency should he win in the 2022 polls.

“On the first day of my office, waiver of my rights under the Bank Secrecy Act at ie-encourage ko lahat ng employees ng gobyerno officials and employees—to do the same,” Lacson said during the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) presidential forum.

Lacson however admitted that he cannot impose it on everyone due to the absence of law.

“I cannot mandate it but I can encourage them because these are individual rights. But I am going to set the tone of my presidency to establish a clean government. Leadership by example ang tawag namin doon,” he said.

He would also not ban his Cabinet secretaries from attending legislative inquiries.

“Hinding hindi kasi ang ipu-push natin ang transparency. Paano magtatagumpay ang isang administrayon kung magtatago tayo ng mga dapat malaman ng publiko?” Lacson said. 

