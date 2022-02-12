Abu Dhabi begins administering Pfizer vaccines to 5-11-year-olds

The authorities in Abu Dhabi have begun administering Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 shots to children between 5 to 11 years of age.

The move was approved by the Capital’s health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH), Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement and shots are currently available at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and Mubadala Health facilities.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) last year approved the vaccine for emergency use for children aged 12 and older as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus with medical professionals in the country urging parents to get their children jabbed.

Those inoculated tend to display mild symptoms of COVID-19 compared to those who haven’t taken the shot.