Dubai opens Pfizer vaccine booking slots for children aged 5-11

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has further expanded its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by opening up booking slots for children aged 5 to 11 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Parents can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for this age group through the DHA app or via WhatsApp (800 342). 

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds has already been available since May 2021.

The decision to begin administering the vaccine to children aged five and above was taken in line with the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and guidelines issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). 

The move is also based on global scientific evidence and aligned with international protocols.

The DHA facilities that will provide the vaccine to this category include Oud Metha Vaccination Centre; Al Twar Health Centre; Al Mizhar Health Centre; Nad Al Hammar Health Centre; Al Mankhool Health Centre; Al Lussaily Health Centre; Nad Al Sheba Health Centre; Zabeel Health Centre; and Al Barsha Health Centre.

 

