Malacanang experiences ‘real change’ under Duterte administration

Malacanang said that Filipinos have experienced ‘real change’ under the term of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles made the statement in a radio interview when he was asked about the legacy of the Duterte administration after six years.

“Napakarami actually, pero siguro ‘di ba simula’t sapul nung campaign pa lamang niya pagka-pangulo, ang lagi niyang sinasabi, ‘tunay na pagbabago,’ which naramdaman po talaga ng ating mga kababayan ang tunay na pagbabago ng kanilang buhay at ‘yung tapang at malasakit ng pinakita ni Pangulong Duterte all throughout his presidency,” he said in a radio interview with Erwin Tulfo.

RELATED STORY: ‘Nag-iimpake na’: Duterte packs things four months before term ends

Nograles cites free irrigation, free higher and technical education, anti-drug and anti-insurgency programs, universal healthcare, to COVID-19 response as some of the real changes experienced by Filipinos.

The palace official adds that they still hope to fully vaccinate 90 million Filipinos before Duterte steps down from office.

“Ang mamanahin ng susunod na administrasyon ay mas marami siguro—ang 90 million na mga Filipinos ang target natin na fully vaccinated. So, mas magkakaroon tayo ng mas magandang laban against COVID-19,” he said.

“Nag-iimpake na nga ako eh. ‘Yung iba pinadala ko na. Iyong madala sa barko, ibinarko ko,” Duterte said in his latest address to the nation on Monday night.

READ ON: Mohamed bin Zayed tells Duterte: ‘UAE benefits from the skills of Filipino workers and is happy to have them’

“I should be out by March. Hindi ko na paabutin ng Abril. ‘Di na matutulog rin dito. Kung saan ako dalhin ng Panginoong Diyos, mag-practice na akong matulog doon,” he added.

Duterte is set to step down from the presidency on June 30, 2022.

“Magpunta lang ako rito for the day-to-day trabaho, what’s left of the things that we have to work on. I will make a speech one of these days thanking the people for giving me the distinct honor of giving me the position of President,” the President said.

“I await the day of turnover. Matikman ko rin ang feeling ng outgoing president. I will be the one to meet the new president, then I will invite him for a tête-à-tête,” Duterte added.