Mohamed bin Zayed tells Duterte: ‘UAE benefits from the skills of Filipino workers and is happy to have them’

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, praised the contribution of Filipino workers to the continued progress of the UAE.

The Crown Prince’s remark came during his phone conversation with Pres. Rodrigo Duterte on February 8.

“The UAE benefits from the skills of Filipino workers and is happy to have them,” Malacañang quoted the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince as saying.

The Crown Prince assured Duterte that the UAE government will continue to take care of Filipino nationals residing in the country in the best way it can.

The two leaders have renewed commitment to bolster the Philippines-UAE bilateral relations.

Their meeting also strengthens solidarity between their countries in the face of continuing threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism.

Duterte underscored the country’s commitment to “international cooperation in combatting terrorism by all means in accordance with international law”.

He also thanked the UAE government for its COVID-19 aid of seven metric tons of medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and 100,000 doses of Hayat Vax vaccines. The vaccines have boosted the national vaccination campaign in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Duterte likewise congratulated the Crown Prince for the resounding success of the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Philippines takes part with its very own Bangkota Pavilion.

“Your successful hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, where the Philippines is an active participant, is proof that COVID-19 can be overcome. The UAE is showing the world how it should be done,” Duterte told HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

However, he conveyed that he would not be able to proceed with his planned visit to the UAE as his administration continues to monitor the latest developments on COVID-19, in particular, the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

He told the Crown Prince that he would visit the UAE, which he described as “a great country under a ruler known for his equanimity”, when circumstances allow.