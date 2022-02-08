Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman jailed in Dubai for stealing mobile recharge cards worth AED 14.75M

A woman has been jailed for three years and ordered to return AED 14.75 million she stole by recharging her phone.

A Dubai court also fined her the same amount, after the telecommunications company employee was found guilty of misappropriating the funds to recharge her phone and buy multiple data and calling plans.

The Dubai Public Prosecution detailed her crime in an Instagram post on Monday and referred to the woman as ‘Dalal’, the authority said she was a supervisor in charge of a store owned by the telecommunication firm.

Her duties were requisitioning and receiving telecom recharge cards in lieu of damaged ones from the main warehouse of the company. (AW)

