Man jailed for stealing AED 100, smartphones

The Dubai Court of Appeals confirmed a man’s 3-year jail for assault as well as for stealing AED 100 and smartphones.

The Court upheld the ruling by the trial court, which sentenced an African man to three years in prison and also imposed a fine of AED 2,700 and his deportation from the State.

His deportation will be subsequent to serving of sentence following his conviction (along with another fugitive) for stealing AED 100 and two phones from a group of Asians and assaulting them in front of their residence.

The police said that the incident dates back to March 2021 when an Asian man and his friends filed a report stating that they had been robbed and assaulted by the convict and his accomplice at the entrance of the building they lived in.

One of the victims stated that the convict blocked his way as he was returning to his residence late at night and prevented him from entering the elevator.

The convict emptied his wallet and the second victim tried to resist and seek help from passersby but stopped “when one of the convicts pulled out a small knife (that the convict had been carrying) and stabbed him.” (AW)