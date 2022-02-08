Official campaign period in PH for national candidates kicks off

The official campaign period for national election candidates has officially started.

Some of the biggest political personalities are expected to gather in different bailiwicks and areas today.

President, Vice-President, Senators and Party-list representatives can campaign from February 8 to May 7.

Vice President Leni Robredo and runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan spend the day in Camarines Sur, Robredo’s home province.

Risa Hontiveros, Chel Diokno, Teddy Baguilat, Sonny Trillanes, Alex Lacson, and Sonny Matula accompany the tandem as they go around the province.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and runningmate Dr. Willie Ong started their tour in Manila.

The tandem of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will hold their proclamation rally at the Iglesia ni Cristo-owned Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

At least 25,000 supporters are expected to attend in compliance with the existing health protocols.

Senator Manny Pacquiao and Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza will be holding their proclamation rally in General Santos City.

Senator Ping Lacson and Senate President Tito Sotto will be holding their rally in Lacson’s hometown Cavite.