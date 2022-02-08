Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expat jailed in Dubai for stealing water pipes worth AED 45,000 for wife’s medical treatment

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanor has sentenced an expat to 1-month prison term for stealing water pipes.

The 29-year-old Asian was sentenced and fined AED 45,000 for stealing 20 water suction pipes worth almost AED 45,000 (same as the fine) and the convict stole the pipes from a contracting company he worked for as a warehouse keeper.

RELATED STORY: Porter, friend jailed for trying to steal onions worth AED 300 in Dubai

In July 2021, an official of the contracting company reported a theft accusing the warehouse keeper of stealing pipes belonging to the company. Later during interrogation, the warehouse custodian confessed to keeping the shipment of pipes — valued at AED 45,000 — and selling them for AED 23,000. He said he needed the money for his ill wife’s treatment.

The court said that the man will be deported after serving his sentence.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Office of the President UAE

President Duterte, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hold phone call, renew commitment to strengthen Philippines-UAE relations

3 mins ago
court gavel hammer

Man jailed in Khorfakkan for trespassing into woman’s apartment

1 hour ago
iStock 1130124948 1

Real estate agent faces jail, AED 673,000 fine for swindling people through fake property deals in Dubai

1 hour ago
iStock 1097789900 1

Filipina, pet dog killed in accident at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button