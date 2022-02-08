Expat jailed in Dubai for stealing water pipes worth AED 45,000 for wife’s medical treatment

The Dubai Court of Misdemeanor has sentenced an expat to 1-month prison term for stealing water pipes.

The 29-year-old Asian was sentenced and fined AED 45,000 for stealing 20 water suction pipes worth almost AED 45,000 (same as the fine) and the convict stole the pipes from a contracting company he worked for as a warehouse keeper.

RELATED STORY: Porter, friend jailed for trying to steal onions worth AED 300 in Dubai

In July 2021, an official of the contracting company reported a theft accusing the warehouse keeper of stealing pipes belonging to the company. Later during interrogation, the warehouse custodian confessed to keeping the shipment of pipes — valued at AED 45,000 — and selling them for AED 23,000. He said he needed the money for his ill wife’s treatment.

The court said that the man will be deported after serving his sentence.