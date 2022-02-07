Porter, friend jailed for trying to steal onions worth AED 300 in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 32-year-old porter and his friend to three months in jail for attempting to steal onions worth AED 300 in Dubai.

Last September, a guard at a vegetables and fruits company in Dubai’s Al Awir market filed a report stating that two persons had attempted to steal bags of onions from a truck that was parked a few meters away from the company’s facility.

The guard’s statement recorded during the investigation said he saw the porter approaching a truck belonging to his company and unloading onion bags into a cart for transporting goods.

He added that as he approached the truck, he noticed another person helping the porter to steal bags of onions in the dark.

The porter and his friend confessed to their crime.