Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr vows to do things differently from his father

Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has said that he would do things differently from his father’s controversial regime on being elected as president in the May 9 elections.

“Hindi ko siya gagayahin, maybe in concept but we do [it] in [a] different way. Yung infrastructure gagayahin natin lahat naman ng presidente ginawa ‘yan eh kailangan talaga yung infrastructure, the concept, but hindi gagayahin yung ginawa dati dahil yun na nga nagbago na ang Pilipinas,” Marcos said.

During his two-decade rule that started in 1965, Ferdinand Marcos oversaw a martial law marked by serious human rights violations and supposedly managed to amass billions of dollars from government coffers and elder Marcos was removed from office through the People Power Revolution in February 1986.

When asked if his presidential bid was to vindicate the family name rather than a patriotic response, Marcos said, “How does anybody vindicate somebody? Kahit na lahat ng ginawa ko ay maganda di magbabago yung ginawa ng aking father.”

“Anything that we have said, we can prove that this actually happened, kaya kung minsan yung mga bata mga usually mga estudyante nagtatanong yan eh, yung mga kaaway ninyo ito ang sinasabi sa inyo. Alam namin propaganda yan,” he said.

“Ano ba talaga ang nangyari? Sinasasabi ko, huwag lang kayo makikinig sa amin dahil anak ako ni Marcos eh, syempre para sa akin maganda ginawa niya. Mag-aral kayo, magbasa kayo ng libro para you can come [up with] your own opinion,” he added.