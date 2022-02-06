Bongbong Marcos should be held accountable for his late father’s ill-gotten wealth – Robredo

The Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo has said that former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. should be held accountable for his late father’s ill-gotten wealth.

“Kung ang anak ay nakikinabang sa kasalanan ng ama, he is as guilty eh. Yung issue ni Marcos corruption, hidden wealth, at pagnanakaw. Pag ikaw nakikinabang sa very act na hinuhusgahan yung tatay mo, kailangan ka rin husgahan,” Robredo said.

RELATED STORY: Pacquiao vows to recover $10 billion ill-gotten wealth from Marcos family

Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who ruled the country for two decades, was ousted through the People Power Revolution in February 1986.

Robredo, who is seeking the presidency in the May 9 elections, said the allegations were already proven in court.

READ ON: PNP identifies identity of Tiktok user plotting to kill Marcos

“Hindi naman niya kailangan aminin. Maraming kaso decided already with finality na saying itong mga paratang sa pamilya nila nangyari talaga,” she said.

When asked if she would hold former First Lady Imelda Marcos accountable for corruption, she said: “Ako sa akin, parati sa akin rule of law, whether si Imelda Marcos yan o kung sino pa man na tao, kung ano ang sinasabi ng batas kailangan sundin.”