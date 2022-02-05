Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo to continue prosecution of pork barrel scam players when elected as president

Vice President Leni Robredo says that she is not yet ready to move on from the pork barrel or Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) controversy.

“We have to get to the bottom of this because otherwise, paulit-ulit itong mangyayari. Kasamahan man o hindi, wala tayong kikilingan kasi oras na may kinilingan ka, failure na lahat ‘yun. Nakasalalay ang tiwala ng taumbayan rito,” Robredo said during the presidential forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mga  Brodkaster ng Pilipinas.

“We are not yet moving on from the PDAF scam. Marami pang kaso ang wala pang resolusyon, meron nga kumakandidato, hindi lang national, pati sa local, na involved sa issue ng PDAF. We have to ensure that there will be swift prosecution ng mga nagkasala,” she added. 

So far, pork barrel mastermind Janet Lim Napoles is still in prison for being the mastermind of the P10 billion pork scam.

Other convicts including Senators Bong Revilla and Jinggoy Estrada were released by the courts. 

Senator Juan Ponce Enrile was also out of jail due to humanitarian reasons.  

