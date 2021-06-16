Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Supreme Court rejects ‘pork barrel queen’ Janet Lim Napoles’ request for humanitarian release

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Supreme Court has rejected the bid of alleged mastermind and pork barrel queen Janet Lim Napoles for a humanitarian release.

Napoles cited a circular for indigent prisoners saying this could be also applied to her.

Napoles was the alleged mastermind of the pork barrel scam that diverted billions of pesos to her non-existing NGOSs.

RELATED STORY: Napoles included on inmates list set to be released through GCTA

She was convicted and found guilty by the Sandiganbayan in 2019 for plunder.

The Supreme Court rejected Napoles’ Urgent Motion for Recognizance/Bail or House Arrest for Humanitarian Reason saying she was not able to provide compelling evidence for her temporary release.

The court said that Napoles has no longer forfeited her right for a bail since she was already convicted of plunder.

READ ON: US jury indicts Napoles, 5 family members for money laundering

“Be it noted, that the Constitutional and statutory requisites for the grant of bail are neither suspended nor supplanted by the existence of a pandemic… For these reasons, [Napoles’] Urgent Motion for Recognizance/Bail or House Arrest for Humanitarian Reason due to COVID-19, is denied,” the court said.

The SC also said that the circular for indigent convicts cannot be applied for those who were found guilty of capital offenses like plunder.

“Here, Napoles never claimed that she was indigent. Moreover, she was convicted of an offense punishable by reclusion perpetua. Clearly, Republic Act 10389, does not apply to her,” it added. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

VIRAL: Kind-hearted lawyer accepts ‘crabs’ from client as attorney’s fee

4 hours ago

‘Kahit ikamatay ko, susubukin ko’: Alwyn Uytingco prays for reconciliation with Jennica Garcia

4 hours ago

#TogetherWeRecover: UAE administers 104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of June 16

4 hours ago

WATCH: YouTuber builds extra-inch quads off 300 bodyweight squats

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button