OFW from Misamis gets upgraded equipment for business via DoST-10's iFWD PH program

An OFW from Opol, Misamis Oriental has become the first beneficiary of the Innovations for Filipinos Working Distantly from the Philippines (iFWD PH) program from the Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) office of the Department of Science and Technology (DoST-10).

A ceremonial function was held to fund Carlo Ramos, an OFW, on Jan. 21, 2022, together with nine beneficiaries in the region that were provided assistance under the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program, another flagship program of the DoST for its iFWD PH program.

Ramos’ company, Ramos Fabrication and Steel Works Services, specializes in the production of window casement, trusses and roofing, window grills and standee, railings and gates and the assistance from DoST iFWD PH helps businesses cater to new and existing product demands through the acquisition of new equipment.

The DoST iFWD PH will help provide additional income and generate employment in the locality.

