OWWA provides Php 1M grant to OFW group for its livelihood support work

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has provided a Php 1 million grant to an OFW group for its livelihood support work.

The aid under the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Pag-unlad ng Samahang OFWs (Tulong Puso) program of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Western Visayas was 20 percent of the approved P 995,925 financial grant to the Capiz Organization of OFW Family Circle, Inc. The aid was given for its business plan to buy and sell basic commodities and farm produce, said OWWA 6 (Western Visayas) officer-in-charge Rizza Joy Moldes.

The Tulong Puso is aimed to grant financial assistance to organized OFW family circles who wish to elevate their way of living by entering into business ventures.

Financial assistance remains a relatively new program that was implemented only last year.

Moldes said that the financial assistance can be used to purchase raw materials, tools, and equipment for the expansion of livelihood projects.

Comprising 54 members, the OFW federation is based in Barangay Aglalana in Dumarao, Capiz whose members are from various municipalities of the province and remain either leaders or members of OFW family circles in their area.

The second tranche funding which is 50 percent of the approved grant will be released once they submit their business registration documents like the mayor’s permit, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) business registration and others.

The third tranche of 30 percent will be released when they submit proof of business physical set-up, and documentation and summary of the disbursement of the first two tranches.

Those looking at assistance need to submit their business proposal which will be evaluated by the DTI, based on its viability and success rate. It will be open to organized OFWs who are either recognized by the Cooperative Development Authority, Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Department of Labor and Employment. (AW)