Three out of 10 NFT owners live in PH; 23% are from UAE – survey

The Philippines has the largest number of non-fungible token (NFT) owners in the world with 32 percent of the total NFT users residing in the country, according to new research.

The latest cryptocurrency research by Finder.com also highlighted that the UAE stands fourth as it hosts 23 percent of the overall NFT owners.

Thailand and Malaysia take second and third spots with 27 percent and 24 percent respectively, the report pointed out.

While Vietnam houses 17 percent of the total NFT owners across the world, Japan has the smallest percentage of Internet users with only 2 percent NFT investors.

NFT owners in the UK and the US are 3 per cent each. Germans, Australians and Canadians own 4 percent, 5 percent and 6 percent of the total NFTs respectively.

“People are quitting their jobs because they can make more money trading NFTs or playing NFT play-to-earn games,” Finder’s cryptocurrency editor, Keegan Francis, said.