COVID-positive individuals allowed to donate blood after 10 days of being asymptomatic – SEHA

File photo.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has urged the public to save lives by donating blood.

It reminded citizens and residents that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic may donate blood 10 days after their initial result.

Meanwhile, those who test positive and show clear symptoms may only donate blood 10 days after their symptoms subside.

The health body also reminded individuals that those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may also donate blood as well.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer at SEHA reportedly said blood donation is a noble humanitarian act and supports the UAE spirit of giving back “. A healthy person can donate blood every 56 days and there are also many surprising benefits – it renews donor activity and strengthens his body.”

