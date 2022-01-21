Justice juxtaposed: Pinoy netizens furious over 80-year-old’s arrest for stealing mangoes

Netizens are aghast over an 80-year-old man’s arrest for allegedly stealing mangoes in the in Asingan, Pangasinan last January 13.

“Lolo Narding” Floro was arrested and detained for a week for allegedly stealing around 10 kilograms of mangoes from his neighbor.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the 7th Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) of Asingan-San Manuel last December 20.

The neighbor apparently refused to accept Lolo Narding’s payment, and insisted on having him jailed instead.

One user reacted: “Kung makulong si lolo, e dapat ding makulong si Lola Imelda. Korte na ang humatol sa kaso niya.” The netizen was referring to former first lady Imelda Marcos, who despite of being convicted of graft, is still not yet behind bars.

“Di ba age ang naging excuse nila ba’t di nakulong si Imelda kahit nahatulan eto? Why can’t they extend the same compassion to an old man who only wanted to literally reap the fruits from what he had sown?” another netizen commented.

“And there’s Imelda Marcos living her life lavishly,” wrote another commenter.

Netizens, along with several police personnel and residents in Asingan, chipped in to raise the P6,000 bail imposed by the court for Lolo Narding’s release.