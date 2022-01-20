COVID pandemic not over yet, cautions WHO chief

The World Health Organization said that the COVID pandemic is not over yet while cautioning people who describe Omicron as mild.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva that the pandemic is nowhere near over.

The UN health agency chief warned that the virus variant is more contagious than previous strains but seems to cause less serious disease.

WHO has warned that the number of people infected means that many people are still falling seriously ill and dying.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said an exponential rise in cases, regardless of the severity of the individual variants, leads to inevitable increase in hospitalisations and deaths.