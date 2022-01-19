Pope Francis donates Php5-M to victims of typhoon ‘Odette’

His Holiness Pope Francis has donated around 100,000 euros (approximately PHP5 million) to help the victims of typhoon Odette.

According to Radio Veritas, the Holy Father, through the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and in coordination with the Apostolic Nunciature in the Philippines, awarded financial assistance for the reconstruction of damaged houses and churches in disaster-affected areas on Wednesday.

The Pope’s gesture expresses his solidarity with hurricane victims.

“It is intended to be an immediate expression of the Holy Father’s sentiment of spiritual closeness and paternal encouragement towards the people and territories affected,” the Vatican said in a statement.

During his Angelus on December 19, the Pope offered prayers for the victims of the typhoon’s devastation.

At the moment, the church’s social arms, particularly Caritas Philippines and Caritas Manila, are providing aid, rehabilitation, and restoration in the 10 badly affected dioceses.

Caritas Manila has provided monetary assistance of up to PHP20 million to impacted communities.

Surigao, Tagbilaran, and Talibon in Bohol, Maasin, Cebu, Kabankalan, and Dumaguete in Negros, Taytay and Puerto Princesa in Palawan, and the Archdiocese of Cagayan De Oro are among them.