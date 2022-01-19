PH gov’t assures more housing projects for Taal eruption victims

The government is planning more resettlement housing projects for victims of the Taal volcanic eruption in Batangas province, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

This comes as DHSUD Secretary Eduardo del Rosario signed a memorandum of understanding (MOA) over the weekend with San Nicolas Mayor Lester de Sagun for the land acquisition arrangement that will pave the way for the development of a resettlement site in San Nicolas, Batangas.

Del Rosario has been visiting the province doing evaluations and inspections.

“I admire Mayor Lester’s boldness in standing up for his people despite initial objections due to some protocols that we have to follow. After thorough deliberation with the administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, we finally reached an agreement. Hence, this MOA came into fruition,” Del Rosario said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Phivolcs lowers Taal volcano’s alert level to level 2; allows displaced people to return home

As per the DHSUD’s reevaluation, although being within a 14-kilometer radius of the Taal volcano, the municipality of San Nicolas poses no additional locational threats, making it safe to construct a relocation site inside the region.

According to the agreement, DHSUD Regional Office 4-A (Calabarzon) will take the lead in its implementation in collaboration with the Housing and Real Estate Development Regulation Bureau, employing rewarded compliance to promote a balanced housing program.

The government intends to construct a housing project in Barangay Maabud North, San Nicolas, for residents living near danger zones.