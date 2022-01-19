Four sentenced to 10 years in jail in guard’s murder case in Dubai

The Court of Appeal has served a 10 years jail term to four men involved in a guard’s murder case in Dubai.

The sentence was 10 years against the two Africans and five years against the two Asians.

They killed the guard after gagging and tying him down while he was sleeping to steal electrical cables.

The Criminal Court sentenced the two Africans to seven years in jail and the Asians to three years in jail.

However, the Court of Appeal increased the sentence to 10 years against the two Africans and to five years against the two Asians in the June 2020 case when a foreman reported the death of a guard of a site under construction in the International City.

The foreman testified that in the early hours of the incident he received a call from a worker telling him that he saw the guard tied down with an adhesive tape on his neck and lying down on his face and a police team of detectives collected inferences and reliable information that four people were involved in the incident and the defendants were arrested.