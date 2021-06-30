Dubai security guard nabbed for stealing AED81,000 from hotel guest’s safe

An African man who works as an assistant security manager was arrested in Dubai for allegedly stealing cash from a hotel guest’s safe.

The Dubai Criminal Court began hearing his case of where he was accused of stealing AED81,000 from a European guest.

The man had been working at the hotel for two years with a salary of AED10,000. he was assigned to inspect employees, the parking lots and has an access to rooms.

RELATED STORY: Security guards steal Dh1 million equipment from company in Dubai

He was caught by a CCTV footage back in April entering a room and left with money of the female guest.

He initially denied the allegation but he later confessed to authorities during an investigation.

The accused admitted that he entered the room of the female guest where he found a safe and found cash in different currencies inside it.

READ ON: Woman jailed after intentionally sneezing on security guard

He initially stole 4,500 euros, and a week another 7,000 euros, a week later then AED20,000 and $3,000.

He added that part of the stolen money was sent to his family in his home country while he spent the rest.

An probe done by Public Prosecution revealed that he had previously stolen cash from the room of an Asian guest. (RA)