US on Houthi rebel attack: ‘We stand beside UAE against all threats to its territory’

US Department of Defense Photo

The United States condemned the drone attack that killed three people and injured six others in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement: “Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

The attack set fire to three tanker petroleum tankers in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks and caused damage at the new extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the Houthi militia attack saying: “Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country “reserves the right to respond”.

In a statement of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We condemn the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable.”

As published by state news WAM, it added: “The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.”

The foreign affairs ministry also described the attack as “crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law”.

The Houthis appeared to claim responsibility for the attack, saying they launched an operation “deep in the UAE”. No further details have been provided.

