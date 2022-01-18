Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Turkey condemns terrorist Houthi attack on civil facilities in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Turkey has condemned the terrorist Houthi attacks on civil facilities and areas in the UAE on Monday.

“We condemn the attacks perpetrated with drones on 17th January against Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of the United Arab Emirates,” added the statement.

Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of The Grand National Assembly of Turkey also condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn the attacks appeared to be carried out with drones against Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. I extend my condolences to the brotherly people and Administration of the UAE. May Allah’s mercy be upon the ones who have lost their lives,” he tweeted.

WAM/Binsal AbdulKader/Hazem Hussein
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Over 6 out of 10 employees in UAE looking to switch jobs in six months

1 hour ago

Ben&Ben to perform new song ‘Comets’ for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago

Cloudseeding enhances rains by over 25 percent in UAE

2 hours ago

Booster shot mandatory for entry to public places in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button