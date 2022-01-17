Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE reports 2,989 new cases in past 24 hours, active cases now at 44,829

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 336,101 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 2,989 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 808,237.

The ministry also reported four patients who have died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 2,195.

MOHAP also reported 945 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 761,213.

This brings the total number of active cases to 44,829 as of January 17.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

